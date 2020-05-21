Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande release Rain On Me

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande release Rain On Me

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande release Rain On Me

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have released their collaboration 'Rain On Me', the second single from Gaga's upcoming album 'Chromatica'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Let It Pour for New Song ''Rain On Me''

Grab your umbrella, because tonight's forecast calls for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande! The pop...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredPinkNews


Ariana Grande Said This About 'Rain On Me' Collaborator Lady Gaga Over a Decade Ago...

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are about to take over the pop scene with their collaboration “Rain on...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Harry Styles: Who Will Have the Song of the Summer 2020? | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Harry Styles: Who Will Have the Song of the Summer 2020? | Billboard News

Summer is just around the corner and so far, we've got some solid picks for which song could be crowned "Song of the Summer." Which song do you think will take the title?

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:02Published
Trending: Lady Gaga's New Single [Video]

Trending: Lady Gaga's New Single

Lady Gaga has released a new single from her upcoming album. The new song, with Ariana Grande, is called "Rain on Me" and it has quickly shot to number one on iTunes.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published