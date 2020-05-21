Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Praises Henry Ford’s ‘Bloodlines’

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Trump Praises Henry Ford’s ‘Bloodlines’

Trump Praises Henry Ford’s ‘Bloodlines’

During a visit to the Ford Motor Co.

Factory, President Donald Trump praised the good “bloodlines” of Henry Ford, the noted anti-Semite.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Good bloodlines!' Trump praises Henry Ford, motor pioneer whose antisemitism was admired by Hitler

President had already praised auto-maker in 2019 after embracing 'King of Israel' title
Independent - Published

Trump praises famously anti-Semitic Henry Ford's 'good bloodlines'

President speaks of 'good blood' in remarks at Ford plant ■ Ford founder's newspaper published...
Haaretz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ComradCovfefe45

🍄Crisis Actor🍄 Comrade Covfefe RT @OhNoSheTwitnt: [Trump praises Henry Ford, antisemite] “But he didn’t praise his antisemitism!” [Trump praises Robert E. Lee, racist]… 30 seconds ago

Eviethekid

EV RT @israeliscenter: @haaretzcom #Trump moves embassy to #Jerusalem then is suddenly an anti-semite bc he praises Henry Ford. Probably doesn… 3 minutes ago

basementvegan

Neil 🇺🇸 Ⓥ #StayHome Trump praises Henry Ford, motor pioneer whose antisemitism was admired by Hitler. #coronavirus #goodbloodlines… https://t.co/HaJ94DCXng 3 minutes ago

Michaellgibbons

Michael Gibbons 📷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @haveigotnews: Donald Trump removes mask during factory tour and praises ‘good bloodlines’ of notorious anti-Semite Henry Ford, in lates… 4 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Trump praises Henry Ford's 'good bloodlines' while touring Michigan manufacturing plant https://t.co/oSPgXVQbu5 5 minutes ago

saneandreal

Libertas RT @haaretzcom: ADL chief: "Henry Ford was an antisemite and one of America's staunchest proponents of eugenics. The President should apolo… 5 minutes ago

EdmundMartyr

Edmund Martyr Commenters online were quick to point out Ford's anti-Semitism During WWII, Ford collaborated with the Nazis produ… https://t.co/aIp8zeKNua 6 minutes ago

nopeyonekenopey

Nopeyonekenopey RT @yohiobaseball: .@TheLastRefuge2 You couldn’t make this stuff up. President Trump praises Henry Ford and now the Mainstream Media Hates… 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump On Henry Ford: 'Good Bloodlines' [Video]

Trump On Henry Ford: 'Good Bloodlines'

President Trump delivered a speech.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published