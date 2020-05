According to Reuters, actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband will appear by Zoom video on Friday to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

They will admit to participating in a U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure entrance to the University of Southern California for their two daughters.

Loughlin has agreed to a 2-month prison sentence.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will be in prison for five months.