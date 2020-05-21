Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song

Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song

Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Drake Issues Statement After Calling Kylie Jenner a 'Side Piece' in Unreleased Song

Drake is addressing the unreleased song where he calls Kylie Jenner a “side piece.” The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •SOHHHipHopDXFOXNews.comIndependentE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kausion_Gang

Kausion Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song https://t.co/8arShXL8m0 https://t.co/GIGwdJedJM 10 hours ago

NewYorkHip_Hop

New York Hip Hop Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song https://t.co/6gB4jOHt56 https://t.co/9iQrNHrPYM 10 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song https://t.co/rGfOR5SqR7 #music #feedly 11 hours ago

MixCartel

MIXCARTEL Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song https://t.co/oG875h6YlD 12 hours ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song https://t.co/TxYu788gyv 18 hours ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song https://t.co/g4VpHBqviT 18 hours ago

MaestroBryan_H

Hines Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song https://t.co/CAMONSPrUH 18 hours ago

dj1gumbo

DJ Gumbo Drake Does Damage Control After Referring To Kylie Jenner As 'A Side Piece’ On Old Song https://t.co/ZClvZRu6X0 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drake upset with Kylie Jenner 'side piece' rap leak [Video]

Drake upset with Kylie Jenner 'side piece' rap leak

Drake is far from happy that a scrapped song, in which he suggests Kylie Jenner is a "side piece" has been leaked as an unreleased new track.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published
Drake apologises after rapping that Kylie Jenner was his 'side piece' [Video]

Drake apologises after rapping that Kylie Jenner was his 'side piece'

Drake has issued an apology after an unreleased song claiming that Kylie Jenner was his "side piece" was played during an Instagram Live.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published