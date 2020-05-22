Credit card scanner, six-digit code and facial recognition needed to access this cardboard box

A software enthusiast from Denmark created a cardboard box that requires three types of authentication before opening.

The humourous footage captured on May 21 shows a bank card being used on a contactless scanner followed by a six-digit code and finally a facial recognition test.

When all three methods of authentication have been provided the cardboard box opens and reveals half a banana.

The filmer explained: "I scanned my credit card, punched in a six-digit code and then, at last, I used facial recognition.

"Only this will grant me access to the half banana."