Moments after horrifying Karachi plane crash that saw 104 dead Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published now Moments after horrifying Karachi plane crash that saw 104 dead This is moments after the deadly crash in Karachi, Pakistan where 104 passengers died on Friday (May 22) morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Moments after horrifying Karachi plane crash that saw 104 dead This is moments after the deadly crash in Karachi, Pakistan where 104 passengers died on Friday (May 22) morning.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Plane crashes in Pakistan: 107 reported dead



A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to the country’s civil aviation authority. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 5 hours ago