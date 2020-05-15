Tennessee continues to reopen under new guidelines

Tennessee business owners i talked to told me they're happy things are slowly getting back to normal but their main focus is keeping customers and employees safe.

Catherine bartlett "we've watched really closely the recommendation s that they've set forth.

Vo catherine bartlett and her husband own local cafe in downtown fayetteville.

They're happy restrictions are being relaxed but they're still taking every precaution they can.

Sot "we just keep our chairs up.

We've got our gloves.

We've got all of our sanitation, bleach."

Graphic under the new guidelines groups of up to 50 are allowed to gather.

Restaurants and retail stores can increase capacity as long as they can continue social distancing.

Large entertainment venues can now reopen.

But one local theater in fayetteville is still waiting to open its doors.

Sot christy freehauf "film companies aren't releasing movies right now and with them being based out of california it'll be a while until they can release new movies.

So we have to wait until they can do that."

Vo lincoln theater owner christy freehauf says they're finding new ways to make money by selling popcorn and ad space on their marquee.

Sot christy freehauf "we've really been forced to step outside the box and make it work for us as a business owner because nobody else is going to do it for us.

Freehauf told me they are working to see if they can show old movies until new ones are released.

She says they are waiting to hear back from the film companies to help determine their next steps.

