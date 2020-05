Gov. Baker Urges People To 'Respect The Virus' Memorial Day Weekend Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 04:59s - Published now Gov. Baker Urges People To 'Respect The Virus' Memorial Day Weekend Gov. Charlie Baker calls on people to be careful as they go out Memorial Day weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Gov. Murphy Increases Number Of People For Outdoor Gatherings New Jersey To 25 There is good news for New Jersey residents hoping to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend and the nicer...

CBS 2 - Published 4 hours ago



As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared As lockdowns ease across the United States, millions of Americans are set to take tentative steps...

SeattlePI.com - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this