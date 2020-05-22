Supporting Biofuel Producers

Now, some assistance is on the horizon.

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected ethanol plants.

The business enters "recovery mode."

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected ethanol plants.

And now?

Some assistance is on the horizon.

Live kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live near poet biorefining in hanlontown.

Amy?

Refineries are a massive link in how we add fuel for vehicles and power everyday life.

But just as the pandemic has affected oil refineries?

It's also affected biofuel refineries.

Minnesota senator amy klobuchar has been working with iowa senator chuck grassley to support these producers through legislation.

This piece of legislation would require the ???a to reimburse producers for feedstock purchases from january 1st through march 31st through the commodity creidt corporation.

During a conference call today?

Senator klobuchar shared her disappointment that biofuel?

And agriculture?

Was largely ignored as part of the recently "there have been purchases of oil for the strategic petroleum reserve by the administration through all of this, so it's even more important that in this next legislative package that we do more when it comes to biofuel."

In a release this week?

Renewable fuels association president and ??o geoff cooper thank you alex.

According to the renewable fuels association?

As of this tuesday?

Only 60 of the nation's 204 ethanol plants were running at normal rates?

With the remainder either completely or partially idled.///