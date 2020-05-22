Global  

Places of worship should open immediately -Trump

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:42s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged state governors to allow the reopening this weekend in the United States of places of worship which have been closed due to the coronavirus, warning that he will override governors who do not do so.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

(TRUMP) “Today I’m identifying houses of worship - churches, synagogues, and mosques as essential places that provide essential services.” And essential... means open.

As the U.S. coronavirus death toll approaches 100,000, President Donald Trump on Friday warned state governors to allow places of worship to open this weekend, or else he will - quote - "override" them.

(TRUMP) "Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship.

It’s not right.” Places with indoor religious congregations have been closed as a means of controlling the spread of the coronavirus, but with the infection rate declining in many areas - pressure has been mounting for them to reopen.

Trump on Friday gave the green light.

(TRUMP) "The ministers, pastors, rabbis, imams and other faith leaders will make sure their congregations are safe… the governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important, essential places of faith to open right now.

For this weekend.

If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.

In America we need more prayer, not less.” Moments after Trump said he would override governors who defied his order, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said it was up to the states to decide how to reopen places of worship.

(REPORTER EXCHANGE) "Dr. Birx just said in areas where they have high cases of COVID-19 maybe they should think about waiting a week.

So which is it and why the mixed messaging?" (MCENANY) "That's up to the governors.

As it said in our guidance..." (REPORTER EXCHANGE) "Under what provision of federal law allows the president to override a governor's decision..." (MCENANY) "The president will strongly encourage every governor to allow their churches to reopen and boy, it's interesting to be in a room that desperately wants to seem to see these churches and houses of worship stay closed." (REUTERS JEFF MASON) "Kayleigh I object to that.

I mean I go to church.

I'm dying to go back to church.

The question that we're asking you and would liked to have asked the president and Dr. Birx is 'is it safe?'

And if it's not safe, is the president trying to encourage that or does the president agree with Dr. Birx that people should wait?" (MCENANY) "Jeff, it is safe to reopen your churches if you do so in accordance with the guidelines..." The president’s announcement comes a day after the CDC reported that the number of coronavirus-related deaths had risen to over 93,000 in the United States... and as the World Health Organization warns of a dangerous ‘second wave’ of infections if a country’s reopening happens too quickly.



