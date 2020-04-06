City Council member Annalisa Johnson not seeking reelection

Exclusive this ongoing pandemic is about to take a toll on rochester city government.

This morning city council member ann?

Lissa johnson announced she will not be seeking reelection.

Her term ends in december.

George visited johnson at her business, good dog camp, for an exclusive interview this afternoon.

And kati?

Make no mistake about i?

The pandemic is to blame for annalissa johnson's decision.

She describes good dog camp as her life's wor?

Her baby.

She was anticipating her best year ever, but when the stay at home order went into effect, she was no longer able to do the things her clients want done with their dogs.

She knows she has a lot of work to do to get good dog camp rolling again.

We're in recovery mode at the moment,when we had the stay at home order we were allowed to daycare and do boarding, there was no boarding really around because no one is traveling.

So we were doing daycare which is really a supplemental part of the business, we weren't allowed to train at least face to face.

We did some zoom training, but face to face interaction was not allowed.

So now that we can do that again, i see the business moving forward and progressing next in that way serving on the rochester city council may be regarded as a part time pursui?

But when you think of i?

Its anything but.

Meeting with constituent?

Study session??

Committee meeting?

Regular council meetings and preparing for all of the above is significant.

Annalissa johnson knows she can't continue that coming up tonight on kimt news three at ten, george continues his exculsive interview with johnson, finding out what she hopes for in a successor on city council.