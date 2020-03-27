Nate Bittle wins Prep Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Cameron derby."

Osaa 5a player of the year, max preps player of the year, and now the oregon sports awards' prep male basketball player of the year.

We are months removed from basketball now, and the post season awards for crater mega star nathan bittle just keep pouring in.

And why wouldnt they?

Bittle has been a force to be wreckened with since he came to crater as a freshmen.

But this year in particular.

My goodness.

In the words of the late great stuart scott, must be jam because jelly don't shake like that.

The 6 foot 11 junior averaged 25 points a game this season.

But we can stand here and go over numbers all day, and the argument will always work in our favor.

But what makes him stand out from the rest of the great players?

"anytime there has been a big game or a huge moment, he has been his, or he has brought his best in those moments.

That is really unique to be able to do that.

You look across the sport landscape, and there is a lot of really good players that don't show up in big moments.

Nate is always the best in those moments.

Which is..

For me is one of the things that makes him standout for all the players that i have coached.

Just his tremendous ability to show up in big time moments."

We did reach out to nate to try and get some instant reaction but he is on his way to a camping trip for some well deserved rest.

But coach schmerbach is actually on to something there and we have proof.

This is what his 2019-2020 resume looks like.

This is over 26 games.

25 points per game with 8 minute quarters.

Any nba 2-k player playing on hall of fame difficulty will tell you that is pretty tough.

But we were talking about big moments, not regular moments.

When bittle played against top 8 ranked 5a teams and top 4 6a teams, his numbers improve in every category.

Nearly 30 points a game.

More than 12 rebounds a game.

And 5 blocks a game.

That is playing big