Financial Focus for May 22, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

AND GAMING...BOYD DOWN SLIGHTLY CAESARS UPNEARLY 1% MGM DOWNSLIGHTLY.LAS VEGAS SANDS DOWN 3% WYNNDOWN NEARLY 6% RED ROCK RESORTSUP 8%IN TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS...BURGERS AND HOT DOGS FOR YOURMEMORIAL DAY COOKOUT WILL COSTYOU MORE..... THIS YEAR.THAT'S DUE TO HIGHER DEMAND FORFOOD.....AT THE GROCERY STORE.AND ALSO BECAUSE.....MORE PEOPLE ARE EATING ATHOME.....DURING THE PANDEMIC.MEAT PROCESSING PLANTS HAVEALSO SLOWED OR SHUT DOWN....DUE TO THE VIRUS.AND..."UBER EATS" IS LAUNCHING A NEWFEATURE CALLED..."FAMILY STYLE MEALS." ITHIGHLIGHTS RESTAURANTS....THAT OFFER SPECIAL MEALDEALS....FOR FAMILIES.

RIGHT NOW...THE SERVICE IS ONLY AVAILABLEIN SELECT CITIES.... BUT...WILL BE AVAILABLE AT ALL UBEREATS LOCATIONS....BY JUNE.YOU CAN FIND IT....IN "THE UBER EATS APP".