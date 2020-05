Mother of 9-year-old boy found dead arrested, accused of murder Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:35s - Published 49 minutes ago Mother of 9-year-old boy found dead arrested, accused of murder The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was found dead in Miami-Dade County has been arrested in connection with his death. 0

BREAKING NEWS THIS MORNING, THE MOTHER OF A 9-YEAR-OLD BOY WITH AUTISM, WHO WAS FOUND DEAD NEAR A MIAMI-DADE GOLF COURSE HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE-MURDER. PATRICIA RIPLEY IS BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND. SHE ORIGINALLY TOLD AUTHORITIES HER SON ALEJANDRO WAS KIDNAPPED THURSDAY NIGHT, AFTER TWO MEN FORCED HER CAR OFF THE ROAD AND DEMANDED DRUGS.





