Pakistan airline crashed killing 97

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight crashed Friday in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

Two passengers survived but 97 bodies have been recovered.The airliner came down in Model Colony, a busy residential area near Jinnah International airport.The plane did not hit any buildings and no one on the ground appears to have been killedThe plane landed in a lane, according to PIA CEO.One US citizen was on board Flight PK 8303, a State Department official told CNN.The plane took off from Lahore and was due to land at 2:30 p.m.

Local time in Karachi but went missing from the radar.The pilot on board told air traffic control in Karachi that he had lost engines, before the plane crashed on Friday.Only limited domestic air travel was resumed Saturday after a two-month suspension imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.International flights are not expected to resume until June 1.