Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistan airline crashed killing 97

Video Credit: Newsvia English - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Pakistan airline crashed killing 97

Pakistan airline crashed killing 97

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight crashed Friday in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

Two passengers survived but 97 bodies have been recovered.

One US citizen was on board Flight PK 8303, a State Department official told CNN.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pakistan airline crashed killing 97

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight crashed Friday in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

Two passengers survived but 97 bodies have been recovered.The airliner came down in Model Colony, a busy residential area near Jinnah International airport.The plane did not hit any buildings and no one on the ground appears to have been killedThe plane landed in a lane, according to PIA CEO.One US citizen was on board Flight PK 8303, a State Department official told CNN.The plane took off from Lahore and was due to land at 2:30 p.m.

Local time in Karachi but went missing from the radar.The pilot on board told air traffic control in Karachi that he had lost engines, before the plane crashed on Friday.Only limited domestic air travel was resumed Saturday after a two-month suspension imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.International flights are not expected to resume until June 1.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hm46ir74on82

Tiara💙 RT @BehtarIran: A video from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) which crashed earlier today killing at least 79. It had 99 passenger and… 2 days ago

wahabkhanyousa1

wahab khan yousafzai In 2010, an aircraft operated by private airline Airblue crashed near Islamabad, killing all 152 people on board -… https://t.co/t6GI548b8p 3 days ago

Andyrockz2012

Andrea Rose #Pakistan has a chequered aviation safety record, including a number of airliner crashes. In 2010, an aircraft ope… https://t.co/EJUPmOM6Ku 3 days ago

Faisalafridikn

Faisal Afridi RT @Shahidnaeem93: @fara_yousaf In 2010, private airline Airblue crashed near Islamabad killing all 152 people on board In 2012, a Boeing… 3 days ago

oyeeee_larkaaa

Oyee_Saad🌸🎂🔥💔🖤❤️🎉 RT @Awanmallik1: @ErummKhan In 2010, private airline Airblue crashed near Islamabad killing all 152 people on board In 2012, a Boeing ope… 3 days ago

Awanmallik1

Awan @ErummKhan In 2010, private airline Airblue crashed near Islamabad killing all 152 people on board In 2012, a Boe… https://t.co/frXJWCOT9h 3 days ago

Shahidnaeem93

Shahid Ali Naeem Shinnali @fara_yousaf In 2010, private airline Airblue crashed near Islamabad killing all 152 people on board In 2012, a B… https://t.co/OxcYuAyFKY 3 days ago

BehtarIran

IranBehtar A video from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) which crashed earlier today killing at least 79. It had 99 passen… https://t.co/UyjNB4BBAi 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

107 killed as Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi [Video]

107 killed as Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi

A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, killing all 107 passengers and crew, the city’s mayor said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Plane with more than 100 on board crashes in Pakistan, official says there are no survivors [Video]

Plane with more than 100 on board crashes in Pakistan, official says there are no survivors

An aviation official says a passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:21Published