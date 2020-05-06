British commentators expose Chinese propaganda around Covid-19

China's disinformation campaign and its waning influence around the world remained the key point of discussion during a webinar organised by a UK think tank 'The Democracy Forum'.

The Virtual seminar was held under the banner, "COVID-19 pandemic: China's accountability and implications for the country's foreign policy and internal stability".

Underscoring the dent suffered by Chinese economy, the experts were largely of the view that Beijing's decision will shape its destiny.

China, where the deadly virus originated has been criticized from all around the corner.

While some have accused it of being complicit, others have held it culpable for the spread.

Such is the impact that even the countries that were all-weather friends of China are questioning its integrity.

China has not just suffered diplomatic losses but its manufacturing sector and trade too have been severely hit post-pandemic outbreak.

A number of foreign companies are also considering shifting their manufacturing headquarters from China to other countries, preferably India.