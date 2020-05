Shafaq The moon, the sky, the stars can shine all night long tonight but i only have eyes for you and im homeeeee 40 minutes ago

Denise Carruthers RT @bathrobesammy: time is no longer known to us. the river whispers to itself a hundred windswept secrets, i hear only you. the stars s… 1 hour ago

That guy @ammarah_07 No moon Only stars in those eyes😂 2 hours ago

Black People Data RT @BANGShowbiz: He's only got his eyes on stars: 'reem' Joey Essex says he needs to date a celebrity #JoeyEssex #TOWIE #CelebrityNews #Dat… 2 hours ago

BANG Showbiz He's only got his eyes on stars: 'reem' Joey Essex says he needs to date a celebrity #JoeyEssex #TOWIE… https://t.co/mo4ieHXpuH 2 hours ago

L.H I remember this night we had, outside on the grass us two, Gazin’ at stars who smiled as my eyes only turned towards you… …. 3 hours ago