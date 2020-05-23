'Will finally get to celebrate Eid', says Delhi mango seller who received donations after loot

A mango seller, Phool Mia has been flooded by donations after the loot.

"Those who had to steal, did so.

But I am overwhelmed that so many people have helped me," Phool Mia said.

"Will finally get to celebrate Eid, take care of my children," he added.

Just three days ago, he found his stall looted by ordinary people of mangoes worth rupees thousands.

After the news broke, he received help from the common people.

People started sending money in his bank account.He had no clue about the outrage that his ordeal had provoked or the outpouring of solidarity.On Wednesday, scores of people had pounced on crates left unattended by him in Delhi's Jagatpuri area after he had to move his push-cart because of a fight.