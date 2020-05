Memorial Day Weekend: Buffalo Naval Park honors fallen Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:00s - Published 16 hours ago Memorial Day Weekend: Buffalo Naval Park honors fallen There were several wreath laying ceremonies at the various monuments honoring America’s war dead, on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Memorial Day Weekend: Buffalo Naval Park honors fallen THE BUFFALO NAVALAND MILITARY PARK ISHONORING THOSEWHO DIED FOR OURCOUNTRY THISMEMORIAL DAYWEEKEND.THERE WERESEVERAL WREATHLAYING CEREMONIESAT THE VARIOUSMONUMENTSHONORING AMERICA'SWAR DEAD TODAY.GOLD STAR PARENTSAND VETERANS TOOKPART IN THESERVICES.THE PARK ALSO HASTHE COUNTRY'S FIRSTMONUMENT TOVETERANS SUFFERINGFROM POSTTRAUMATIC STRESSDISORDER.THERE ARE 73-HUNDRED AMERICANFLAGS FILLING THEPARK.REPRESENTING THEAPPROXIMATENUMBER OFVETERANS WHO HAVETAKEN THEIR OWNLIVES.THE PARK'SCHAIRMAN... TERRYMCGUIRE... HOPESVETERANS WILL USETHE CRISIS LINE IFTHEY NEED HELP."ON THIS MEMORIALDAY WEEKEND WE'REHONORING THEIRSACRIFICE BUT WEWANT TO MAKE SURETHAT OUR VETERANSTHAT ARE STILL OUTTHERE ARE WITH US.GOD BLESS 'EM.THE NUMBER FOR THEVETERAN'S CRISISLINE IS 1-800-273-8255.THE NAVAL PARK ISN'TOFFICIALLY OPEN YETFOR THE SEASON.BUT MCGUIREENCOURAGES PEOPLE