Las Vegas man running to veterans Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:24s - Published 5 minutes ago Las Vegas man running to veterans on Memorial Day weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Las Vegas man running to veterans A LOCAL MAN JUST WRAPPED UP A25- HOUR...100-MILE RUN THIS MEMORIALDAY.HE'S DOING IT FOR THE VETS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE AT"EXPLORATION PEAK PARK" WITH ALOOK INTO THIS MONUMENTAL RUN.SEAN?TODD - PETER MAKREDES HURCULEANRUN STRETCHED NEARLY 230 LAPSOF THIS LOOP AT THE PARK.HE'S RAISED THOUSANDS FORSTRUGGLING VETERANS - - BUTSAYS IT'S NOT ENOUGH YET.HE WANTS TO CONTINUE HELPINGTHE SOLDIERS - WHO'VE GIVENEVERYTHING TO THIS COUNTRY.PKG AS THE SUN ROSE OVEREXPLORATION PEAK PARK - - PETERMAKREDES ENTERED THE 21STHOUR OF HIS RUN AROUND THISHALF-MILE LOOP.(NATS: CHEERS) FOUR HOURS LATER- - HE REACHES HIS GOAL.100 MILES STRAIGHT.AND THOUGH HE'S OUT OF BREATH -HE FEELS BETTER THAN YOU MAYTHINK.MAKREDES "I FEEL PRETTY GOOD.IT'S A HUGE WEIGHT OFF MYSHOULDERS." THAT FEELING - -COMES FROM THE PASSION DRIVINGHIS FEET FORWARD.(NATS: CHEER) HE'S RUNNING TOSUPPORT MISSION 22 - - A GROUPWHO COMIT SUICIDE EVERY DAY INTHE U-S.PETER MAKREDES/MISSION 22RUNNER "THEY COME BACK HERE ANDTHEY'RE STILL FIGHTING THOSEBATTLES AND REALIZING THATTHERE'S A LOT LEFT TO FIGUREOUT IN THEIR LIVES." MAKREDESPROUD MOM SUE SAYS ON THISMEMORIAL DAY - - EVERYONEREMEMBERS AND HONORS THOSE WHOCOULD NEVER CAME HOME.SHE SAYS HER SON'S DRIVE IS TOSUPPORT THOSE WHO DID COME HOME- - AND MAKE SURE THEY DON'TLOSE THE BATTLE IN THEIR HEADHERE ON U-S SOIL.SUE SANTRACH/PETER'S MOM "HEGETS THE STRENGTH FROM HIS TEAMMATES THAT COME OUT, AND HEGETS STRENGTH FROM HISMISSION." EVERY DOLLAR HEADINGTO MISSION 22 WILL SUPPORTMAKREDES SAYS THE MONEY WILL GOA LONG WAY.HOPEFULLY - TURNING MISSION 22- INTO MISSION ZERO.MAKREDES "IT'S JUST ASIMPORTANT TO SPREAD THE MESSAGEAND UNDERSTAND THAT OURVETERANS NEED HELP, AND THATWE'RE THERE FOR THEM.THAT'S ALMOST AS IMPORTANT ASTHE MONEY."SO FAR - MAKREDES HAS RAISEDNEXT TO 16 THOUSAND DOLLARS.BUT THEIR GOAL - - IS TO RAISE25 GRAND - - SO IF YOU WANT TOHELP WE HAVE THAT INFO ON OURWEBSITE - - KTNV DOT COM.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.LET'S GO TO 13 FIRST ALERTMETEOROLOGIST DANI BECKSTROM





You Might Like

Tweets about this Neon Peter Makredes overcame extreme exhaustion and very sore feet on Memorial Day in Las Vegas to finish running and wa… https://t.co/pdYcSUQ7tr 5 hours ago Las Vegas Review-Journal Peter Makredes overcame extreme exhaustion and very sore feet on Memorial Day in Las Vegas to finish running and wa… https://t.co/fYwViFcdHD 5 hours ago Jessica RT @reviewjournal: Peter Makredes, 28, was running 100 miles in 24 hours over Memorial Day weekend to raise money for a nonprofit that work… 10 hours ago J. David Farnum RT @reviewjournal: His journey started at 8 a.m. today at Exploration Peak Park https://t.co/qWXfESgkJa 11 hours ago Las Vegas Review-Journal Peter Makredes, 28, was running 100 miles in 24 hours over Memorial Day weekend to raise money for a nonprofit that… https://t.co/UsaeSSugtQ 11 hours ago Las Vegas Report Man running 100 miles in 24 hours at Las Vegas park for veterans - Las Vegas Review-Journal https://t.co/EadbMfmaz1 18 hours ago Las Vegas Review-Journal His journey started at 8 a.m. today at Exploration Peak Park https://t.co/qWXfESgkJa 19 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Car parade to help veterans



Skye Canyon community stepped up to create a patriotic car parade. The tour of cars was meant to honor the service men and women who have lost their lives while raising awareness for the veterans who.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:33 Published 38 minutes ago Joe Biden lays wreath at veterans memorial



Joe Biden lays wreath at a veterans memorial in Delaware. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15 Published 1 hour ago