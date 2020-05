Volunteers place flags graves of fallen service members for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is to remember the men and women who lost their lives serving the country.

WOMEN WHO LOST THEIR LIVES --SERVING OUR COUNTRY.

TO HONORTHEIR SERVICE -- A GROUP OFVOLUNTEERS AND VETERANSORGANIZATIONS-- PLACED FLAGSON THE GRAVES OF FALLENSERVICE MEMBERS TODAY -- ATTHE FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTHLAWN CEMETERY.

WHAT WE'REDOING TODAY IS WE'RE MEETINGOUR COMMITMENT TO FOR OURFALLEN VETERANS.

AND THEREISN'T ANYTHING THAT WOULD STOPUS FROM BEING OUT HERE-- NOPANDEMIC OR ANYTHING IS GOINGTO KEEP US FROM DOING WHAT WESHOULD BE DOING, AND THAT'SRECOGNIZING SERVICE THAT THESEINDIVIDUALS GAVE UP THEIRLIVES FOR, SOME OF THEM, ANDSPENT THEIR LIVES IN THESERVICE.

AND WE WERE GOING TOBE HERE TO MAKE SURE THESEFLAGS ARE THERE REPRESENTATIVEOF MEMORIAL DAY COMING UPMONDAY MORNING -- A RIFLESALUTE WILL TAKE PLACE ANDTAPS WILL BE PLAYED AT THECEMETERY.

THE FLAGS WILL BEREMOVED BY VOLUNTEERS ANDSEVERAL VETERANS ORGANIZATIONSMONDAY AFTERNOON.THE SOUTHERN ARIZONA