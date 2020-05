Covid-19 Student Service Corps: UAZ COMP Chapter Last week we had the honor of helping move 3.9 tons of food/water and 10,000 N95 masks to the #NavajoNation on beha… https://t.co/OWWqOcfuyR 9 hours ago

God gave us brains-Use them! A foreign national helping Navajo Nation, but our own country can’t (or won’t). MY GOD. “South Korea helping Navaj… https://t.co/4h7JWqgAwJ 13 hours ago

Raquel Garcia South Korea helping Navajo Nation https://t.co/wGFMfBtpay via @YouTube Wow!! Thank you South Korea!! 💞🙏💞 1 day ago

BekkiEason @weijia again I ask you to report on Navajo getting body bags while Russia got ventilators. Ireland and south Korea helping navajo 2 days ago

Grant Noland Jr. RT @GrantNoland: @LevingeJulie China ,Cuba offered to help US too. South Korea is helping the Navajo nation out West We have a leadership… 2 days ago

Grant Noland Jr. @LevingeJulie China ,Cuba offered to help US too. South Korea is helping the Navajo nation out West We have a lea… https://t.co/d1btU1O7zx 2 days ago

NiZy This is awesome. Thank you South Korea for helping our Navajo Nation. My people really appreciate it. #bts #2PM… https://t.co/pYjl2EMUAG 2 days ago