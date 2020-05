Chicago Weather: Warm, Humid Memorial Day With Possibility For Showers Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:10s - Published 9 minutes ago Chicago Weather: Warm, Humid Memorial Day With Possibility For Showers CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Paul Deanno If all you want for the holiday weekend is warmer weather, feast your eyes. It’ll be warm. & stormy... & quite hu… https://t.co/UUdgr7b4aD 2 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Sunday Evening Pinpoint Forecast



What's in store for Memorial Day? Three options: warm, warmer, hot! (5-24-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:10 Published 3 hours ago Continued Cool With Scattered Showers On Memorial Day



Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:57 Published 4 hours ago