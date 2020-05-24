DNR sets 'idle only' speed limit for boaters on Memorial Day weekend

Lake houses across the region are flooded with visitors this memorial day weekend.

Fox 55's mallory beard caught up with some of the residents to see how they're adjusting to the new speed limit restrictions.

Just last sunday, the water right outside the kirkham home just crested their sea wall.

But by this weekend, it's risen over 16 inches.

Kuhn lake is along barbee lake chain which is flooded this memorial day weekend.

So the department of natural resources is restricting boating speed limits to "idle only" sergeant jackson//conse rvation officer "there is water already entering dwellings of those houses.

So the motorboat operation has been restricted to idle only to try to eliminate some of the wake that could be hazardous for those dwellings."

The lower half of this house is already submerged.

So boat dock kuhn lake resident "our pier, it's six inches underwater...as the water comes in, the waves come up they crash against the pier, they bang the boat into the post...and my pier has actually broken loose and i've had to wade down to the other end of the lake to get my pier and put it back on."

Many residents have to tie their trash cans down to keep them from floating away.

They say the low speed will help keep it from getting even worse.

Kuhn lake resident "we want everybody to come out and have fun on the lake, but we want them to be respectful of the idle speed, because if you're going fast, the waves come on to the shore, they wreak havoc with the shoreline, and some houses are even underwater..."

Dnr says they want everyone to be safe especially if its there first time back on the water in months sergeant ashlee jackson//conservation officer "on memorial day weekend, it's kind of the kickoff to summer for a lot of people so we encourage everybody to just be responsible."

And the residents just want to keep their houses intact.

So they can continue to enjoy living on the lake too.

Kuhn lake resident "just slow down.

That's the only thing that matters to me.

It's the lake.

Everybody's here to have fun so have fun.

Just be respectful of others.

Period."

In kosciousko county i'm mallory beard, fox 55 news.