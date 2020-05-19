Nicole Kidman 'back on the right track' after breaking her ankle

Nicole Kidman and Big Little Lies co-stars donate food to 'medical heroes'Nicole Kidman has teamed up with her 'BIg Little Lies' co-stars to donate food to "medical heroes" in five cities in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she praised Kerry Washington and the..
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban missing family in AustraliaNicole Kidman and Keith Urban are missing their families Down Under as they self-isolate with their daughters in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nicole Kidman broke her ankle whilst runningNicole Kidman broke her ankle during a morning run, her husband Keith Urban has confirmed.