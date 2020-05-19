Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicole Kidman 'back on the right track' after breaking her ankle

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Nicole Kidman 'back on the right track' after breaking her ankle
Nicole Kidman is "back on the right track" after breaking her ankle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nicole Kidman and Big Little Lies co-stars donate food to 'medical heroes' [Video]

Nicole Kidman and Big Little Lies co-stars donate food to 'medical heroes'

Nicole Kidman has teamed up with her 'BIg Little Lies' co-stars to donate food to "medical heroes" in five cities in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she praised Kerry Washington and the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban missing family in Australia [Video]

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban missing family in Australia

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are missing their families Down Under as they self-isolate with their daughters in Nashville, Tennessee.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:34Published
Nicole Kidman broke her ankle whilst running [Video]

Nicole Kidman broke her ankle whilst running

Nicole Kidman broke her ankle during a morning run, her husband Keith Urban has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published