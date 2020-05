Drive-in movie night at West Wind drive-in Theater Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published now Drive-in movie night at West Wind drive-in Theater Commissioner Lawrence weekly is hosting a drive-in movie night this Wednesday at West Wind drive-in theater. The movies will be Trolls: World Tour, and Jumanji: The Next Level. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Drive-in movie night at West Wind drive-in Theater COMMISSIONER LAWRENCE WEEKLY ISHOSTING A DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHTNEXT WEDNESDAY AT THE WEST WINDDRIVE-IN THEATER! THEMOVIES WILL BE "TROLLS WORLDTOUR" AND "JUMANJI THE NEXTLEVEL." GATES OPEN AT 7:45P-M AND THE FIRST MOVIE BEGINSAT 8:15.THE FIRST 100 VEHICLES GET INFREE!WE'RE ALL FAMILIAR WITH THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this 981thebreeze A two-alarm fire in San Jose broke out adjacent to the West Wind Capitol Drive-In movie on Tuesday Night https://t.co/EjSJojLJV9 5 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Fire in San Jose ruins drive-in moviegoers' night out



This wasn't a showing of "The Towering Inferno" — but it came pretty close. A two-alarm fire in San Jose, California, broke out adjacent to the West Wind Capitol Drive-In movie theater, sending.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:30 Published 5 days ago Transit Drive-In sells out socially distant opening night



Capacity is cut in more than half for social distancing, but a night at the movies still cures cabin fever. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago