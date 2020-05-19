Global  

Hundreds of Derbyshire residents hit park amid coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:53s - Published
On a sunny bank holiday in the UK, hundreds of Derbyshire residents hit the park on Monday (May 25).

"Most were spread out following social distancing guidance but some areas of the park made it difficult to do so," said the filmer.

Indonesian Muslims pack mosques for Eid-al-Fitr despite coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Indonesian Muslims pack mosques for Eid-al-Fitr despite coronavirus pandemic

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of religious Muslims flocked to this mosques in Padang City in West Sumatra Province of Indonesia today (May 24th) to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr which marks the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:31Published
Chile COVID-19 lockdown: Poor Santiago residents demand food, aid [Video]

Chile COVID-19 lockdown: Poor Santiago residents demand food, aid

Hundreds defy curbs to demand food and medical aid in one of the poorest neighbourhoods of Chile's capital.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published