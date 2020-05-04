Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police Launch Manhunt For College Student In Double Murder, Kidnapping

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Police Launch Manhunt For College Student In Double Murder, Kidnapping

Police Launch Manhunt For College Student In Double Murder, Kidnapping

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut law enforcement are hunting a double murder suspect.

According to Newser, University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police say the 23-year-old killed a man with a sword or machete in Willington, Connecticut, on Sunday.

He also allegedly stole several guns during a home invasion in Willington before killing acquaintance Nicholas Eisele in Derby, Connecticut.

He also kidnapped the man's girlfriend.

Police found Eisele's abandoned vehicle in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, along with the abducted woman.

She identified Manfredonia as her captor.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jassiitech

jaswinder singh Police launch 3-state manhunt for college student https://t.co/djigN87pky 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chase ends in murder-suicide, police say [Video]

Chase ends in murder-suicide, police say

A Canton man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend, shooting her sister and leading police on a chase before crashing his car, shooting his girlfriend and turning the gun on himself, authorities say.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:22Published
Teen And Young Adult Shot To Death In Greeley [Video]

Teen And Young Adult Shot To Death In Greeley

A teenager and a young man have died after a shooting near the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley on Sunday. One of the victims was 17 years old and the other was 22 years old. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:25Published