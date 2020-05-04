Police Launch Manhunt For College Student In Double Murder, Kidnapping

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut law enforcement are hunting a double murder suspect.

According to Newser, University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police say the 23-year-old killed a man with a sword or machete in Willington, Connecticut, on Sunday.

He also allegedly stole several guns during a home invasion in Willington before killing acquaintance Nicholas Eisele in Derby, Connecticut.

He also kidnapped the man's girlfriend.

Police found Eisele's abandoned vehicle in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, along with the abducted woman.

She identified Manfredonia as her captor.