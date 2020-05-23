Global  

Second Immigrant Dies Of Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 In ICE Custody

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
A man in custody of the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency died on Sunday.

Business Insider reports 34-year-old Santiago Baten-Oxlag died of complications from COVID-19.

The Guatemalan immigrant died in a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, that he had been transferred to from ICE's Stewart Detention Center, in Lumpkin, Georgia.

He's the second immigrant to die from COVID-19 while in ICE custody.

El Salvadoran Carlos Escobar Mejia died from the virus earlier this month.

As of May 16, 1,201 ICE detainees had tested positive for COVID-19, including 16 at the facility where Baten-Oxlag was being held.

As of last week, ICE was holding 26,000 people in its detention centers across the US.

