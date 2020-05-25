Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison

Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison

Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former US Marine Paul Whelan.

Whelan is accused of being at least a ranking US military intelligence colonel, caught red-handed trying to obtain secrets.

According to Reuters, Whelan's lawyer said prosecutors want his client sentenced to 18 years in a maximum security prison.

The prosecution has made a very harsh demand, it’s absolutely unjustified and groundless.

To be honest, we’re in shock.

Vladimir Zherebenkov Attorney for Paul Whelan US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said the proceedings amounted to a 'secret trial' and a 'mockery of justice'.

“There is no legitimacy to a procedure that is hidden behind closed doors.

It is not transparent, it is not fair, and it is not impartial.

Ambassador John Sullivan US Ambassador to Russia

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Russia seeks 18-year jail term for ex-U.S. Marine accused of spying: Ifax

Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan to 18 years in...
Reuters - Published

Russian prosecutors request U.S.-Canadian citizen Paul Whelan serve 18 years in spying case

Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who is on...
CBC.ca - Published



Tweets about this

ej_marine

EJ Marine RT @KalasiaRicher: To: Our President Donald J. Trump From: 3 Proud Black Conservative Patriots Happy Birthday Mr. President! Thank you f… 4 hours ago

GinGinnele11

Gin Atkins RT @ottomul: @GinGinnele11 @realDonaldTrump Likewise. My Dad did not spend 3 years in South Pacific —WW II MARINE for an America like thi… 4 days ago

ottomul

Jim M @GinGinnele11 @realDonaldTrump Likewise. My Dad did not spend 3 years in South Pacific —WW II MARINE for an America like this. 5 days ago

cburton228

Kenshin8223 @Em_TeeGee If cost wasn't a factor, I would spend the next 8 years studying marine biology. However, between having… https://t.co/f8Zcpa7ZoI 5 days ago

christi34503504

christina bearden My husband retired from the Marine Corps after serving 20 years. We spend at least 3 weeks a year tent camping with… https://t.co/YNWZhiXfYv 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan [Video]

Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan

Shocking new information is coming in about Paul Whelan, the Novi man who has been locked up in Russia for nearly two years.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:56Published