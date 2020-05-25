Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison

Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former US Marine Paul Whelan.

Whelan is accused of being at least a ranking US military intelligence colonel, caught red-handed trying to obtain secrets.

According to Reuters, Whelan's lawyer said prosecutors want his client sentenced to 18 years in a maximum security prison.

The prosecution has made a very harsh demand, it’s absolutely unjustified and groundless.

To be honest, we’re in shock.

Vladimir Zherebenkov Attorney for Paul Whelan US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said the proceedings amounted to a 'secret trial' and a 'mockery of justice'.

“There is no legitimacy to a procedure that is hidden behind closed doors.

It is not transparent, it is not fair, and it is not impartial.

Ambassador John Sullivan US Ambassador to Russia