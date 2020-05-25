Global  

Mohawk American Legion Memorial Day ceremony

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Mohawk American Legion Memorial Day ceremony
Names of fallen service members were read off
Mohawk American Legion Memorial Day ceremony

Post 25 had a small ceremony, too members of the legion stood out front with flags!

The commander, and engineer for wktv, bob thomes spoke and read off names of fallen services members.

Wreaths were placed on the flag post in front of the




