Funes Mori faces surgery after thigh muscle injury

Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori will undergo surgery on a thigh muscle injury on Tuesday (May 26), his Spanish club Villarreal said on Monday (May 25).

The club said he had suffered a ruptured tendon in his right thigh in training last Thursday (May 21) as the team prepared for the re-start of La Liga next month.

The severity of injury was confirmed after tests on Monday, Villarreal added, but did not say how long they expected him to be sidelined.