Funes Mori faces surgery after thigh muscle injury

Villarreal defender Ramiro Funes Mori will undergo surgery for a thigh muscle injury.

SHOWS: VILLARREAL, SPAIN (MAY 15, 2020) (LA LIGA HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

CENTRE-BACK, RAMIRO FUNES MORI, JOGGING 2.

FUNES MORI RUNNING A DRILL 3.

VARIOUS OF FUNES MORI JOGGING STORY: Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori will undergo surgery on a thigh muscle injury on Tuesday (May 26), his Spanish club Villarreal said on Monday (May 25).

The club said he had suffered a ruptured tendon in his right thigh in training last Thursday (May 21) as the team prepared for the re-start of La Liga next month.

The severity of injury was confirmed after tests on Monday, Villarreal added, but did not say how long they expected him to be sidelined.

The 29-year-old defender joined the Spanish club two years ago from

Everton, where he spent three years after a move from River Plate.




