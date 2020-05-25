Queen Guitarist Reveals Details Of The Worst May Of His Life

Queen guitarist Brian May has an extremely bad run of luck lately.

Earlier this month, he severely injured his backside in a gardening accident.

An MRI showed he had a painfully compressed sciatic nerve as well.

Even worse, CNN reports May recently revealed that he was rushed to the hospital by his doctor after suffering a heart attack.

The 72-year-old musician described in an Instagram video the "saga" of incidents that had befallen him in May, starting with injuring his buttocks.

May then said he suffered from serious heart problems that he believed he "could have died" from.