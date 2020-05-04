Can you catch Covid-19 from mosquitos?

Typically memorial day weekend serves as the unofficial start to summer.

Heat?

Humidity?

And rain... often go hand in hand with mosquitoes in our neck of the woods.

We've had a few viewers ask if covi?19 can be spread from skeeters... like west nile virus.

Live kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking into it?

And joins us live in mason city.

Alex?

It looks like you're about to fire up the grill?

Xxx george and katie?

I am... just gotta get some charcoal and some bratwurst?

And also lather on the bug spray.

You betcha..

Mosquitoes are making an appearance... and you're on their menu.

They tend to hang around puddles of water?

And as you more than likely know?

Will have you scratching all over, covered in bites.

I reached out to ?g public health director brian hanft?

Who says that the likelihood of contracting the virus from a blood sucking parasite is "right now, the information we have is saying no, it does not transfer through a bite of a mosquito, which is blood related."

In addition?

The world health organization says there is no evidence suggesting the virus can transfer through house flies.

