Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery honors fallen Heroes

Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery held its 39th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Service as a way to say ‘thank you’ to the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP ANDOTHER CABINET MEMBERS WERE ALSOIN ATTENDANC"We have so much that we takefor granted, these guys gavetheir lives."PEOPLE IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDREMEMBERING THOSE WHO SERVED ANDDIED FOR OUR COUNTRYTODAY, CORAL RIDGE FUNERAL HOMEAND CEMETERY COMMEMORATING OURFALLEN SOLDIERS BY HOLDING ITSANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCESERVICE TO HONOR OUR FALLENHEROES...FOUR IN YOUR CORNER’S SANDRARODRIGUEZ WAS THERE AS MANYGATHERED TO REMEMBER THEIR LOVEDONES.21-3437-47116-126137-144LL INTRO:ORGANIZERS OF TODAY’S CEREMONYWHO I SPOKE WITH SAY THIS ISTHEIR WAY OF SAYING ’THANK YOU’TO THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO PAIDTHE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR OURFREEDOM AND HOPE OTHERS WILLGAIN A DEEPER APPRECIATION OFHOW IMPORTANT IT IS TO OUR HONORMILITARY HEROESNATS *BAGPIPES*FROM AN AIR FORCE VETERAN40:55SOT(Chuck Warren, Program Chair39th Memorial RemembranceService)"I’m an Air Force veteran formany years and my wife is aveteran like I said, many of ouremployees are veterans or havefamily members who are veteransso everyone has been touched bysome type of death duringmilitary times."TO FAMILIES WHO’VE LOST LOVEDONES24:42(Michelle Letany, attendedMemorial Day service):"I have relatives who gave thelives.

They were in WWII anddied at a young age for what wehave here."TODAY, DOZENS GATHERED OUTSIDETHE CORAL RIDGE FUNERAL HOME &CEMETERY FOR IT’S 39TH ANNUALMEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCESERVICE...IN SPITE OF THE CHALLENGINGTIMES OUR NATION IS FACING1:18:52(good sot because it isemotional)(Chuck Warren, Program Chair39th Memorial RemembranceService):"With all the social distancingand the inclement weather, itwas more than an amazingturnout."A LIVE-STREAM WAS AVAILABLE FORTHOSE WHO COULD NOT ATTENDNats *trumpet music*TODAY’S CROWD HOLDING MOMENTS OFSILENCE AND REFLECTING ON THELOVE ONES THEY REMEMBER ASHEROES14:29SOT(Victoria Woods, attendedMemorial Day service):"We lost a good friend so wealways think about him on thisday.

It was right after 911, hewas a Marine, and was killed inAfghanistan, his name was SeanLane."TODAY’S CEREMONY WAS COMPLETEWITH MANY MILITARY TRADITIONSNATS *GUNSHOTS*AND A PROCLAMATION FROM CAPECORAL MAYOR JOE COVIELLO.SOT(Joe Coviello, Mayor of CapeCoral):"I, Joe Coviello Mayor of CapeCoral, do hereby recognize 25thof May, 2020, as Memorial Day."LL TAG:SOMETHING THAT WAS SAID TODAY IS’A SOLDIER DOESN’T DIE UNTIL HEOR SHE IS FORGOTTEN"... FAMILIESHERE SAY THEY ARE MAKING SURETHEIR LOVED ONE’S