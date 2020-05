Gov. Sisolak attends wreath laying ceremony Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published 1 day ago Gov. Sisolak attends wreath laying ceremony Gov. Sisolak attends wreath laying ceremony in Boulder City, Nev. For Memorial Day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Sisolak attends wreath laying ceremony THE SOUTHERN NEVADA VETERANSMEMORIAL CEMETERY IN BOULDERCITY THIS MORNING.THE GOVERNOR TWEETED THESEPICTURES..AND THANKED THOSE WHOATTENDED..THEY WORE MASKS AND STOOD ATLEAST 6 FEET APART TO TRY TOPROTECT ONE ANOTHER.SKYE CANYON HONORED FALLENSOLDIERS WITH A PATRIOTIC CAR





You Might Like

Tweets about this