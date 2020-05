New church guidelines

CHURCHES AND OTHER PLACES OFWORSHIP FOR IN-PERSON SERVICES.THIS COMING AFTER PRESIDENTTRUMP SAID THEY SHOULD BEDEEMED ESSENTIAL.THE NEW GUIDELINES SAY -- STAFF,VOLUNTEERS ANDCONGREGANTS ARE STRONGLYRECOMMENDED TO WEAR FACEMASKS WHEN IN THE VICINITY OFOTHERSCONGREGANTS SHOULD ALSO BESCREENED FOR TEMPERATUREAND OTHER SYMPTOMS AND STAFFMUST BE SCREENED WITHTEMPERATURE CHECKS BEFORE THEIRSHIFTS.A COUPLE OF THE OTHER GUIDELINESSTATE THAT THESHARING OF ITEMS LIKE PRAYERBOOKS... CUSHIONS ANDPRAYER RUGS IS DISCOURAGEDAND OFFERING PLATES -- ANDSIMILAR ITEMS -- SHOULD NOT BEPASSED AROUND BETWEENWORSHIPPERS.

PLACES OF WORSHIPARE ALSO ENCOURAGED BYSTATE GUIDELINES TO CONTINUEOFFERING REMOTE ANDONLINE SERVICES.ACCORDING TO OFFICIALS -- THEYSHOULD ALSO MEET OUTSIDE TOREDUCE THE RISK OF SPREADINGCOVID-19 WHEREVERPOSSIBLE.FOR MORE ON THESE NEW GUIDELINES-- HEAD TO OURWEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOT COM.