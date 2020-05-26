People celebrate Memorial Day at Shasta Lake while keeping social distance

A lot of people headed out to Shasta Lake for their Memorial Day.

Debbie cobb..

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding, ana..

How were the crowds?

At fishermen's point picnic area-- i saw a lot of cars parked earlier today.

But people still trying to maintain their social distance.

'you can see: people enjoying their memorial day picnic*an* making sure they're keeping 6- feet apart from each other.

One family even put together their own little picnic in front of their car.

I spoke with a redding couple today who told me: they brought a pair of masks with them just in case it got crowded.

We wear masks, we always carry masks in the car so they are there// but i figured most of the people out here is out there on the lake if people wanted to hit the water they made sure to keep their distance from another group.

Shasta-trinity national forest re-opened the fishermen's point last month.

