Families spend Memorial Day at Biloxi Beach

As people return to the Coast this Memorial Day Weekend, families and beachgoers are talking about their Memorial Day Weekend fun.

- - plenty of patriotism was- seen in the form of red, white,- and blue swim trunks today on - biloxi beaches.

Most families - were fairly local, like the - reeve family.

Yet four-year-old- - - - zoe thought otherwise when i- asked them how long their trip- was.- zoe reeve, a beach-goer, says,- "two hours!

A long drive."

Mom, mandie just returned to- work, and needed to relax - before getting back to her old- - - - routine.

Mandie reeve, a- beach-goer, says,"come to the beach and hangout - with my kids.

We've been- quarantined too long, i just- - - - needed to get out."

Her and her two kids thoroughly enjoy their- day on biloxi beach, splashing- and relaxing- under the picture perfect blue- skies.- lorraine weiskopf, a reporter,- says, "who doesn't love a beautiful day at the- beach.

Most families are using- today as a day to get out of th- - - - house.

This is especially true- for college student james - regina.

Who says he's been- cooped up - for way too long.

- james regina, a beach-goer, - says, "i just needed to get out of the apartment.

I - could've went to walmart and- been pretty happy, but the beac- is nice" james said since his college- classes were pushed online he - has been wanting to get out of- the house.

Although his day at- the - beach isn't completely care - free.

When asked how everyone - should be spending their- memorial day, he replied... - james regina, a beach-goer, - says, "safe!

Right now safe.

Yo know?

Just doing- all of the protocols correctly.- <nats: happy memorial day!> - reporting in biloxi, lorraine - weiskopf news 25.