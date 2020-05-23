Trautman talks getting drafted by Saints

There's always that one person- in your hometown that - grows up to make it big.
For- me, that person is adam - trautman, who just got picked i- the third round by the- saints last month.- now -- the michigan native and- dayton alum is ready to move- to new orleans leading into his- rookie season, on the heels of- the most unique nfl draft in- league history.
- - <nats: "with the 105th pick in the 2020- nfl draft, the new orleans- saints pick adam trautman, tigh- end, dayton."> before nfl commissioner roger - goodell announced - - - - trautman's name, the 6-foot-5,- 255- pound tight end was- thinking he - was going to have to wait - another day to find out which - team he'd be playing for come - fall -- that is -- until his- phone - - - - lit up with an unfamiliar area- code.
- adam trautman: "sitting there and all of a sudden my phone- rings and it has a new- - - - orleans number.
It's a call - coming in from new orleans and - was kinda like 'what?', - so i answered it.
He was like - 'hey, it's mickey loomis the gm- of the new- orleans saints like we're about- to trade up here to 105 to take- you.'
And i was just- - - - like 'what?"
The saints traded the remainder- of their 20-20 draft- picks to grab trautman at the - end of the third round.
New - - - - orleans head coach sean payton- explains why trautman - was worth the trade.- sean payton: "i think he was on of the better blocking tight- ends we felt in this- draft.
You know, i'd say, - especially for a player that- - - - played at a small school."
'especially being from a small- school' is no new chip on - trautman's shoulder.
The- eventual dayton a-p fcs all-- american played his high school- - - - football in the small town of - elk rapids, michigan -- where h- quarterbacked a - team of only 21 players his - senior year.
However--- trautman says he's ready for- some big-time competition.- adam trautman: "being able to compete against, you know, the- - - - best players in the entire worl- and do it day in and day out.
- it's something i obviously- didn't get a- lot of at dayton.
I didn't get- to go play ohio state, michigan- michigan state, - alabama, all those guys.- fortunately i did have the- - - - opportunity to do that at the - senior bowl.
So, um, you know,- yup, like i said, i'm just- looking forward to going out- and competing against the best- players in the world."
When asked what trautman knows- about his new hometown, one - major event popped into his hea- first.- adam trautman: "umm.
Mardi gras mardi gras."
More importantly, though, - trautman- already understands the prestig- of the black and gold.- adam trautman: "like obviously, like it's one of the best - organizations in the- entire nfl.
You're always in- super bowl contention.
You win- all the time.
All that kind of- stuff, so that's awesome to be - part of that."
Although the covid-19 pandemic has forced th- - - - nfl to cancel all off-season- camps, including rookie camp an- o-t-a's, trautman hasn't let it- affect his preparation to make- sure he's - game-day ready.
- adam trautman: "fortunately i have access to a turf field her- in dayton and my- little brother's with me.
He'll- throw the ball to me obviously- when i run routes.
He'll hold a- pad for me when i need to block- these next couple months is - where a lot of games are going- to be won and lost this upcomin- fall because some people can us- it as - an excuse to this time to just- kind of like chill and take it- out, take it off.
Or some guys- are gonna use it as a way to- gain an edge and obviously- that's what myselfi, myself - am trying to do and our whole - team is trying to do."
- - - - trautman looks to move to new - orleans soon to help get- acclimated to the climate,- before the saints' first- pre-season game --slated for- august 23rd against the