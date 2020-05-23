Trautman talks getting drafted by Saints

Michigan native and Dayton Alum Adam Trautman is ready to move to New Orleans leading into his rookie season on the heels of the most unique NFL Draft in league history.

There's always that one person- in your hometown that - grows up to make it big.

- - <nats: "with the 105th pick in the 2020- nfl draft, the new orleans- saints pick adam trautman, tigh- end, dayton."> before nfl commissioner roger - goodell announced - - - - trautman's name, the 6-foot-5,- 255- pound tight end was- thinking he - was going to have to wait - another day to find out which - team he'd be playing for come - fall -- that is -- until his- phone - - - - lit up with an unfamiliar area- code.

- adam trautman: "sitting there and all of a sudden my phone- rings and it has a new- - - - orleans number.

It's a call - coming in from new orleans and - was kinda like 'what?', - so i answered it.

He was like - 'hey, it's mickey loomis the gm- of the new- orleans saints like we're about- to trade up here to 105 to take- you.'

And i was just- - - - like 'what?"

The saints traded the remainder- of their 20-20 draft- picks to grab trautman at the - end of the third round.

New - - - - orleans head coach sean payton- explains why trautman - was worth the trade.- sean payton: "i think he was on of the better blocking tight- ends we felt in this- draft.

You know, i'd say, - especially for a player that- - - - played at a small school."

'especially being from a small- school' is no new chip on - trautman's shoulder.

The- eventual dayton a-p fcs all-- american played his high school- - - - football in the small town of - elk rapids, michigan -- where h- quarterbacked a - team of only 21 players his - senior year.

However--- trautman says he's ready for- some big-time competition.- adam trautman: "being able to compete against, you know, the- - - - best players in the entire worl- and do it day in and day out.

- it's something i obviously- didn't get a- lot of at dayton.

I didn't get- to go play ohio state, michigan- michigan state, - alabama, all those guys.- fortunately i did have the- - - - opportunity to do that at the - senior bowl.

So, um, you know,- yup, like i said, i'm just- looking forward to going out- and competing against the best- players in the world."

When asked what trautman knows- about his new hometown, one - major event popped into his hea- first.- adam trautman: "umm.

Mardi gras mardi gras."

More importantly, though, - trautman- already understands the prestig- of the black and gold.- adam trautman: "like obviously, like it's one of the best - organizations in the- entire nfl.

You're always in- super bowl contention.

You win- all the time.

All that kind of- stuff, so that's awesome to be - part of that."

Although the covid-19 pandemic has forced th- - - - nfl to cancel all off-season- camps, including rookie camp an- o-t-a's, trautman hasn't let it- affect his preparation to make- sure he's - game-day ready.

- adam trautman: "fortunately i have access to a turf field her- in dayton and my- little brother's with me.

He'll- throw the ball to me obviously- when i run routes.

He'll hold a- pad for me when i need to block- these next couple months is - where a lot of games are going- to be won and lost this upcomin- fall because some people can us- it as - an excuse to this time to just- kind of like chill and take it- out, take it off.

Or some guys- are gonna use it as a way to- gain an edge and obviously- that's what myselfi, myself - am trying to do and our whole - team is trying to do."

- - - - trautman looks to move to new - orleans soon to help get- acclimated to the climate,- before the saints' first- pre-season game --slated for- august 23rd against the