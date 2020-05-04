Global  

SF Churches Get Green Light To Reopen But Not All Are Ready For Worshipers

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:22s - Published
SF Churches Get Green Light To Reopen But Not All Are Ready For Worshipers

SF Churches Get Green Light To Reopen But Not All Are Ready For Worshipers

Governor Newsom has given the greenlight for churches to reopen with modifications, but not all of them are ready to welcome back worshipers.

Betty Yu tells us some ministers are urging their African American flock to 'shelter with grace.'

