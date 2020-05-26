Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

burger king fire

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
burger king fire
Monday night may 25 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

burger king fire

Temperatures and more sunshine good evening.

We're glad you're here tonight.

I'm veronica jean seltzer.

And i'm tom kenny.

We begin with a developing story from lexington.

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire, at the burger king restaurant on nicholasville road.

Accoridng to the fire department..

It started around 9:30 this evening.

Fire fighters say when they arrived... they saw smoke coming from the roof... from the ceiling above the kitchn area... but they're not sure, if the fire started in the kitchen.

.

Right now, the investigation into the cause of the fire, continues.

According to the fire department..and burger king employees..

The restaurant will be closed until futher notce, because of the fire.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

elynnnnnnnnnn

elyn RT @JuiceGawdszn13: Told this***I thought WUNNA was fire and they kicked me out of Burger King https://t.co/qA0IqdZsLo 8 hours ago

TomKennyNews

Tom Kenny RT @ABC36News: Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a Burger King restaurant on Nicholasville Road in Lex… 8 hours ago

ABC36News

ABC 36 News Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a Burger King restaurant on Nicholasville Ro… https://t.co/bs74NvW5E4 8 hours ago

CJPFirePhotos

Chris Palmer🇺🇸 Providence: **Still Box** 60 Hartford Ave. at the Burger King reported auto fire against the building. Ch 2 assigned. 8 hours ago

Doven_

Doven @tebaxte Burger King is fire 8 hours ago

Uman85

The Uman 🇵🇱 RT @ValenteLEX18: Just got on scene of a reported fire at a Burger King on Nicholasville Road. Police have the entrance blocked off so had… 9 hours ago

evaannebell

[email protected] RT @ABC36News: Lexington firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 2217 Nicholasville Road. The fire was called-in aroun… 9 hours ago

ErinFrancey

Erin Francey @ABiskach You remember in college when the fire alarm went off and you were outside the building in your burger king jammies? 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Burger King in Lexington catches fire [Video]

Burger King in Lexington catches fire

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a Burger King restaurant on Nicholasville Road in Lexington on Monday night.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished