burger king fire

Temperatures and more sunshine good evening.

We're glad you're here tonight.

I'm veronica jean seltzer.

And i'm tom kenny.

We begin with a developing story from lexington.

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire, at the burger king restaurant on nicholasville road.

Accoridng to the fire department..

It started around 9:30 this evening.

Fire fighters say when they arrived... they saw smoke coming from the roof... from the ceiling above the kitchn area... but they're not sure, if the fire started in the kitchen.

.

Right now, the investigation into the cause of the fire, continues.

According to the fire department..and burger king employees..

The restaurant will be closed until futher notce, because of the fire.