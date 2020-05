Getting back to work using communication Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:02s - Published 51 minutes ago Getting back to work using communication Burns and McDonnell gave advice for how to communicate with your coworkers as you get back to work. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Getting back to work using communication THIS MORNING - WE'REHELPING YOU GET BACKTO WORK.STORES ARE REOPENING -CITIES ARE LIFTING STAYAT HOME ORDERS - SO WEWANTED TO HELP YOURE-ADJUST.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN WENT TO ONECOMPANY FOR ADVICE WECOULD ALL USE.BURNS AND MCDONNELCONSTANTLY RECEIVESAWARDS AS BEING ONE OFTHE BEST PLACES TOWORK - SO I WANTED TOKNOW WHAT ADVICE THEC-E-O HAS FOR GETTINGBACK TO WORK.THE BIGGEST THING HETOLD ME ISCOMMUNICATION IS KEY.WHETHER YOU WORK INAN OFFICE - A BOWLINGALLEY - A RESTAURANT -OR A RETAIL STORE -THINGS ARE GOING TOLOOK DIFFERENT WHENYOU GO BACK TO WORK.SO SPEAK UP - ASKQUESTIONS - UNDERSTANDWHY YOU BOSS IS DOINGSOMETHING THIS WAY."Ray Kowalik // CEO, Burnsand McDonnell9:34:07-9:34:21SJust be very open tounderstanding they may nothave the same mindset as youdo about the situationwe"re in. I think you justneed to be very carful andvery nice to people.BURNS AND MAC ACTUALLYSURVEYED ALL ITSEMPLOYEES WHILE THEYWERE WORKING FROMHOME TO SEE HOWCOMFORTABLE THEY AREWITH RETURNING TOWORK.AND THEY'LL STARTLETTING SOME PEOPLEBACK IN JUNE FIRST.LINDSAY AND TAYLCHARLIE - EMPLOYEESLIKE THE ONES AT BURNSAND MAC HAVE BEENWORKING FROM HOME.SO HOW WILL SOME OFTHOSE WORK FROM HOMESTRATEGIES CARRY OVERTO WORKING BACK AT THEOFFICE?THE C-E-O TELLS MEEXPECT LESS BUSINESSTRIPS FOR EXAMPLE -MORE ZOOM CALLAND HE PREDICTS SOCIALDISTANCING WILL STICAROUND - GET USED TOLEAVING 6 FEET BETWEENYOU AND THE NEXTPERSON IN LINE AT ACHECK OUT.BACK TO YOU.





