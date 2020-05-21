Rahul Gandhi making Shiv Sena a scapegoat in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared to distance the party from its government ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over the handling of coronavirus in the state, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on May 26 said the former Congress chief is making Shiv Sena a scapegoat by making such remarks.

Gandhi earlier in the day said the Congress is not a decision maker in Maharashtra and is simply supporting the Shiv Sena-led government.

Maharashtra has so far reported 52,667 confirmed cases of coronavirus which includes 1695 fatalities.