Inside 9 Luxurious New York Homes Worth a Combined $235M Video Credit: Architectural Digest - Duration: 10:26s - Published 22 hours ago Inside 9 Luxurious New York Homes Worth a Combined $235M Today AD brings you inside the 9 most luxurious New York properties we've toured as part of On The Market. From personal spas and rooftop pools to private bowling alleys and solid gold bathrooms, take a peek at what $235 million gets you in the Empire State. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Inside 9 Luxurious New York Homes Worth a Combined $235M [upbeat music]- So, this is one of the most spectacular,if not the most spectacular floor,in any house or apartmentin New York City,and I'm gonna show you why.Yes, the sound you hear isthe waterfall overlookingthe indoor swimmingpool and lounging area.This is half of the spa floor.This where you go to get some exerciseon a rainy day when you don'tfeel like leaving the houseand you just wanna swim a few laps.So, right off the poolarea is another bar room.This is great for a juice pressafter you're exhausted from your exercise.You have your spa bathroom,you have your steam,sauna, shower room.What is a spa floor withouta private massage room?Can you imagine how stressful it must behaving to live in a house like this?You probably need a massage once a week.Your private gym.This also is part of that three storywindow wall atrium.You have more than youhave in your averageup scale health club in New York City.Think of the money you can saveby not having to pay for a gym membership.- This is a professional bowling alley.So, everything from the electronic scoringto the ball returns,everything is completelyas you'd find it in areally bowling alley.This is really a party room.It has race car machines,pin ball machines,ATM machines, we havea full operating bar,we have a pizza oven.This room was designed with a '70s look.Modern with patterned leather walls,and we just want it to feellike it was a '70s discotech.You could have all your friends down hereand never even leave for a night,you could eat here, drinkhere, everything here.This room is really thelargest room in the house.It's 50 feet long, it has two fire placesso the scale of it reallymatches the size of the house.As you can see over here, wehave all glass french doors,eight foot high with transoms.When the doors are open itfeels seamlessly connected.The outside kind of comes intothe outside and vice versa.This piano over here,last summer Justin Bieberdid a concert for five of us here.- Most people who buy atownhouse are a little concernedthat they're gonna havethe feeling of a lotof smaller apartments stackedon top of one another.But here you have thismassive, grand voluminous spacewith over 20 foot ceilings,and this gives youthe kind of room thatyou could only achievein a loft or a grandmansion in the suburbs.In a townhouse of thisscale, you really wantan impressive room, andthis is the kind of roomthat when you invite guestsin, they will be blown away.All the rooms in thistownhouse are designedto appeal to an indooroutdoor connectivity.This room specificallyhas wonderful french doorsthat open up onto a Juliet balcony,overlooking the rear courtyard.This allows for multiplemoments throughoutthe house where you areconnected to nature.When you're entertainingyou have to remember,guests need to be hydrated,and of course you have to have a wet bar.The wet bar is of coursebeautifully concealedwhen not in use with these wonderful doorswith leather bound handles.- So, when the owner kindof told me his visionfor this space, he wasdescribing it as a hotel suite.You know, something that he has everythingall in his fingertips.He has his gym, he has his bed,he has his tub in front of the bed.I don't know what hotelsare he's staying at,because mine do notlook anything like this.From the feet of the lion tothe lion's head on the bed,the attention to detail I'mtelling you in this loft,it's like thoughtfully been consideredwhen it was renovating.Gold weight, and this punching bag,I tell you attention detail.Lion head.He's probably a Leo.This one is a custom gold plated tub.And it says gold digger on the bottom.Even the dog's chewtoys are black and gold.There's not one thing in thisloft that is not on brand.You can imagine yourself in this spaceif you were to live here,the parties you'd throw,the people who'd come through.And, but, very few people wouldsee your master bathroom, right?Unless it looked like this,in which case you mightwanna show some people.Second free standing tub.All gold mosaic tile andthen a mirrored ceiling.Pretty sexy, actually.- Welcome to one of thefocal points on the property.Recreated in 2012 by the owners,this barn encompasses reclaimedwood from the late 1800s,and is one of the primeentertaining spots on the property.Let's take a look.This 9300 square foot barn was recreatedhere on site and is a hole in peg system.Not a single nail was usedin the construction of the dwelling.Rarely do you find a spacewith double height ceilingthat can entertain as many of your familyand friends as you'd like.With the rustic feel,this is a primary space forthe owner's to entertain.There's more of an intimate layout,with two proper sitting areas.The barn was designed tohave light all year round,with the double ceiling andwindows that flood the dwelling,light naturally comes in,no matter what time of year you're here.- The roof top.360 degree views of the best of Manhattan.Accented by a 30 foot heated poolwith glass infinity edge.Note our glass stairs up toanother entertainment area.That's the roof of the mezzanine roomthat we were in earlier.A full array of seating, multiple levelsfor dining and entertainingtopped off by a gas fireplace.Besides the entertaining area,we have on the same level abathroom and changing room,storage room, wrap around views.The views continue forever.I'm sure you agree with meafter seeing this roof topand this pavilion, it isdefinitely the most magnificententertaining space in all of Manhattan.- So, were walking upthat beautiful staircasebeneath the skylightatrium to the third floorof this penthouse wherewe have the guest suiteand this incredibleconservatory room that leadsto the third outdoor space.And while the room istotally flooded with lightall year round, incredibly comfortablewith these beautifulsofas and seating areas,but it's also an incrediblyspace for entertaining.So, the conservatory was designed not onlyto have a great seating areato enjoy the beautiful viewsof New York City and your roof terrace,but also even has it's own small kitchenin order to be able to have dinner partiesout here on the roof.And we have three cook topsincluding an induction surface,a Japanese teppanyaki and a grill,the whole thing can be concealedso that you're not looking at any of it.And this antique icebox actually functionsas additional cabinetry for the kitchen.Continuing the indoor outdoortheme of this apartment,there's always a wayto access the outdoors,even if you wanna stay insideand this entire glass roomwas designed so that it can be opened upto the beautiful vistas of Manhattan.So, from the entry hall we walk rightinto this unbelievable living room.Unlike in many enormoushomes, suburban homeswhere you have a separate home theater,here in New York it's quite rare to find,and in this case theliving room transformsinto this incredible home theaterwith perfect projection onto the wallopposite the seating area here.These wood panels were all reclaimedfrom the original roof the building.And the wood was actually treated with theJapanese shou sugi ban whichis a flame charring processto create this beautifuleffect on the wood.- One of the most incredible thingsabout living in this penthouseis that from anywhereon this entire floor,you can just open the wall and enterthe most incredible terraced downtown.Now, what does everybody want in New Yorkduring the spring and summertime?A rooftop terrace, arooftop bar, a rooftop club,and what's great about this,endless opportunities herefor you to create anything you wanton this 4,000 square foot terrace.We have it set up for multipledifferent seating areas.You have your entertaining area here.Now as you're getting up closer you havea full 12 seater diningtable that leads rightinto the wood burning fireplacewith your summer kitchen.Now, all of these buildingsare all protected,so you're never going to looseyour southern exposure here.You really are gettingyour beautiful viewsbecause you're lookingall the way downtown,and you get to see the gorgeousoriginal buildings of Soho.Another great thing about this terraceis that you can literally enterthe penthouse from any single direction.Having your own yogastudio in your apartmentis the absolute most luxurious thingyou could possibly find in New York.Now, imagine just being in thefreezing cold in the winter,not wanting step outside.Again, you really have everythinghere in this penthouse.- This house has a lot of history.One of the really cool stories isthat there was a tunnelleading from this roomto the prohibition era speakeasydown the block at the famous Chumley's.This house dates back to the 1820s,but the fact of the matter is,we don't know how muchdigging was happeningin the 1920s in the prohibition era,so it's rumored that this tunnelmay have actually been fromthe underground railroad.- There's the American Dream,and then there's the New York Dream.This is New York Dream.





