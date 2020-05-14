Global  

Robot barista serves up coffee in South Korea

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s
The new robot barista at a cafe in Daejeon, South Korea, is courteous and swift as it seamlessly makes its way towards customers.

Meet South Korea's robot barista Location: Daejeon ROBOT SAYING "Here is your iced americano, please enjoy.

It's even better if you stir it." The robot makes 60 different types of coffee and uses self-driving technology to calculate the best routes around the cafe (SOUNDBITE) (Korean) LEE DONG-BAE, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AT VISION SEMICON, SAYING: "Our system needs no input from people from order to delivery, and tables were sparsely arranged to ensure smooth movements of the robots, which fits well with the current no contact and distancing campaign." The only human employee at this cafe is a patissier who also has cleaning duties The manufacturer aims to supply at least 30 cafes with robots this year But not everyone is keen on the idea (SOUNDBITE) (Korean) 23-YEAR-OLD SOUTH KOREAN COLLEGE STUDENT LEE CHAE-MI SAYING: "So we hear about automation a lot these days.

I'm a bit of worried about the job market as many of my friends are doing part-time jobs at cafes and these robots would replace humans."




