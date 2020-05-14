Extreme jet blast from an Royal Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster as it performs go around manoeuvre at Bristol Airport, UK

A plane enthusiast was blown away by this gigantic Royal Air Force plane performing a training exercise at Bristol Airport in southwest England on Tuesday (May 26).

The crew perform three "low approach and go around' manoeuvres, approaching as normal before setting full thrust moments before touchdown.

Video shows the filmer standing underneath the approach path, giving a prime view of the underbelly of the Boeing C17A Globemaster III aircraft.

"[I was] right in the path of the thrust coming out the back of the engine as the plane pitches up during the go around, nearly blowing me away!" the filmer said.

"Certainly an incredible experience for an aviation enthusiast and a day I won't forget." The video also shows the pilot turning left and then right on approach.

"I'm unsure whether these were genuine corrections to regain a correct approach path, or if they were playing up to the crowd if you like, giving us a little display of the manouverability of this massive jet," the filmer said.

"Either way it made for an amazing sight."