SpaceX’s first manned mission is 'transforming how we do spaceflight' -NASA

Ahead of SpaceX's historic launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "We're transforming how we do spaceflight in general.

The commercial crew program is in fact about commercializing lower earth orbit."

"We've got resupply, now we're going to have crew, soon we are going to have commercial space stations," said Bridenstine.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to launch two American astronauts from Florida on Wednesday, ending NASA's nine-year hiatus in human spaceflight.

California-based SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule carrying astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken and its Falcon 9 rocket is due to lift off at 4:33 p.m.

EDT (2033 GMT) on Wednesday from the same launch pad used by NASA's last space shuttle mission in 2011.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will view the launch in person, a White House spokesman said.

For Musk, SpaceX and NASA, a safe flight would mark a milestone in the quest to produce reusable spacecraft that can make space travel more affordable.

Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Inc.




