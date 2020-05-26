Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Around the World in 90 Seconds: May 26, 2020
Brazil's President Bolsonaro downplays the pandemic, a UK official and ally of Prime Minister Boris Johnson deals with a scandal, Japan loosens restrictions, Australia has a new cluster, and Spain looks to reopen to tourists.
Here are your international coronavirus headlines.
Brazil sets a grim record for most coronavirus cases in a day with nearly 20,000 new infections and one Sikh temple in New Delhi, India, had dozens of workers move in to help serve 100,000 meals a day...