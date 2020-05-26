Global  

Around the World in 90 Seconds: May 26, 2020

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Brazil's President Bolsonaro downplays the pandemic, a UK official and ally of Prime Minister Boris Johnson deals with a scandal, Japan loosens restrictions, Australia has a new cluster, and Spain looks to reopen to tourists.

Here are your international coronavirus headlines.

