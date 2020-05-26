The Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Breakup

WKYC 3News RT @_StephanieHaney: JK Rowling announced a new standalone fairy tale, 'Riverdale' co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse called it quits… 57 seconds ago
Stephanie Haney JK Rowling announced a new standalone fairy tale, 'Riverdale' co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse called it qui… https://t.co/4UYWADGjRK 5 minutes ago
Ready Dev RT @chidambara09: #Riverdale #stars
#Lili Reinhart and #Cole Sprouse #BREAKUP
https://t.co/9bWTUJ6Qv2
#bigdata
#actress #fashion
#dat… 19 minutes ago
lisavkoningsveld RT @liliwsprouse: ➸ Lili Reinhart by Cole Sprouse, the thread; https://t.co/MB2GjZSwAK 19 minutes ago
nmedia This makes me sad...
#LiliReinhart #ColeSprouse
https://t.co/uH085iV0lD 20 minutes ago
Hector Millstone RT @etnow: Did Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart break up? And Mary-Kate Olsen officially files for divorce. We're talking about all of the we… 21 minutes ago
GEM wehhh Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart!!!?!?!?!? 22 minutes ago
hajar🤍 Was anyone planning on telling me that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse broke up? 23 minutes ago
Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Break UpIt's the end of the road for "Riverdale" sweethearts Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse as they're reportedly calling their relationship quits for the second time. Plus, more celebrity relationship news,..
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse reportedly splitRiverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly split.